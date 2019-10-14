Could this Old Facebook Post From LDF Candidate V.K Prasanth Upset his Chances at Vattiyoorkavu? Check this Out

The by-polls at Vattiyoorkav constituency in Thiruvananthapuram is a keenly watched contest and V.K Prasanth holds the hopes of the Left here. Shot into fame and acceptance for his involvement in flood relief works, Prasanth was hailed by many for being able to send many loads of essentials to the flood-hit areas while there were an equal amount of criticisms raised that he usurped the credit of many volunteers.

Anyway, Vattiyoorkav has not been a strong place for the Left and an old Facebook post of V.K Prasanth might have further dented his chances in the election.

The post was about Prasanth’s family taking part in the ‘Woman Wall’- a Left initiative to protect renaissance values but ended up proving a farce. A few hours following the Woman Wall, young women were allowed to enter Sabarimala temple, by the help of the government and police. With many Hindu voters already against the Left, this old post, resurfacing in many parts of the internet might cause more problems to V.K Prasanth. Check this out.