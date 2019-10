The reported death of an 11-year-old boy in Thiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu brings the dengue toll to two within two months.

Nearly 3000 positive Dengue tests across TamilNadu brings fears of an epidemic in the state. Health authorities urge the people to look out for the symptoms of the disease and seek medical assistance immediately. They say the patients arrive at a final stage of the disease which demands more aggressive treatments leading to a low rate of recovery.