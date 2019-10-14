Jammu & Kashmir : ‘Internet to be restored soon’, says Governor

Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said the ban on internet would soon be lifted across the state. The restriction on internet is necessary for security reasons, Malik said, adding that the tough measures enacted by the government is only aimed at preventing unrest and saving lives.

Malik, while speaking to reporters at the sidelines of a police personnel’s programme in Kathua, said the Centre should be lauded for the manner in which they have handled the situation. Following the repeal of Article 370, no civilian casualty has been recorded in J&K, he said.

The clampdown on phone services for 72 days is justified as it has led to the “saving of all lives”, the Governor said. With phones now being restored, Malik said he is hopeful that Kashmiris would be able to connect with their family members, friends and brethren in all parts of the nation.