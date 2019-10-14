‘ Looking forward to a great new innings.,’ Mamata Banerjee congratulate ‘Dada’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated Sourav Ganguly on being elected as the president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Mamata on her social media handle paid her message to the former Indian skipper.

” Heartiest congratulations to @SGanguly99 for being unanimously elected @BCCI President. Wish you all the best for your term. You have made India and #Bangla proud. We were proud of your tenure as CAB President. Looking forward to a great new innings”, Mamata tweeted.

Sourav Ganguly who has played for India in 113 tests and 311 ODIs has elected unopposed as the president of BCCI. Ganguly is at present the president of Bengal Cricket Association.