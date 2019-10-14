PCB gets slammed after video of Pakistani cricketer turning van driver goes viral

Earlier, a clip of former Pakistan cricketer Fazal Subhan driving a pick up van went viral on the internet. The video of the Pakistani cricketer talking about his hard times was shared on Twitter by a Pakistani journalist encouraged a lot of condemnation from cricket fans, who slammed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the new model which has looked for an overhaul of developmental cricket in the nation.

Supporting the course of action was Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez, who posted the video on Twitter. He wrote: “So sad Really, Like him & (sic) Many others are suffering, New system will look after 200 players but 1000s of cricketers & management staff are unemployed because of this new model.”