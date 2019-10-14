“Rajnath Singh keeps lemon for prayers while we use it to make Sarbath”,says Asaduddin Owaisi

“Rajnath Singh keeps lemon for prayers while we use it to make Shorbat and serve it to people,” Owaisi said while addressing a meeting in Mumbai. Owaisi is in Mumbai ahead of 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls slated to take place on October 21.

Earlier, the French-made aircraft was acquired by the Indian Air Force at a handover ceremony in Merignac where Rajnath Singh performed a shastra puja on Rafale as he emblazoned it with an ‘Om’ on October 9.

The Opposition slammed Rajnath Singh and the BJP-led government at the Centre for giving a religious spin to the handover ceremony.

“This religious context of Vijayadashami and the Rafale aircraft doesn’t match. A festival that all of us celebrate, why should it be linked it with an aircraft?” Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit asked.

The Congress leader event went on to say the defence forces should have received the Rafale and not Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. “This is the whole problem with this government. They dramatise everything without any substantive work,” Sandeep Dikshit said.