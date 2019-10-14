Simone Biles wins 25 th Gold and sets the world record for maximum golds- Male or Female

On Sunday Simone Biles became the most decorated gymnast in world championship history when she won the beam and floor finals in Stuttgart to take her career tally to 25 medals.

Biles arrived on the final day of competition with gold medals in the team, all-around and vault finals. Biles produced one of the greatest beam routines of her career, taking gold with a score of 15.066 and not a single wobble. The remarkable part is that she is only getting better after the 25th gold hunt.