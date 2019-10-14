V Muraleedharan Meets Pope Francis at the Vatican. See Pics

Vatican: The opposition has always tried to portray BJP as a party that does not get along with religion other than Hinduism, and Minister of External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan meeting Pope Francis will not impress them.

Photos have emerged where Muraleedharan met Pope Francis at the famed St. Peter’s Basilica Cathedral before the function of bestowing Sainthood to Mother Mariam Thresia. She was a nun of the Indian Syro-Malabar Catholic Church in Kerala.

Minister gifted a copy of Bhagavad Gita interpreted by Mahatma Gandhi to pope Francis along with a statue of an elephant. Pope Francis asked Mr. Muraleedharan to convey his wishes to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Check out these pics.