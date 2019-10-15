Any attempt to split China will be “Crushed”, Chinese President on his first visit to Nepal

Chinese President Xi Jinping on his maiden visit to mountain Nation Nepal warned that anyone attempting to “split” China will be “crushed” as he held wide-ranging talks with Nepal’s top leadership and the two countries elevated their bilateral ties to strategic partnership and signed a slew of agreements, including a plan to build a trans-Himalayan railway line.

Nepal PM Bidya Devi Bhandari after her meeting with her Chinese counterpart declared the Chinese support of 3.5 billion RMB equivalent to Nepalese Rs. 56 billion to Nepal over the next two years to help the development programs.