Chinese president has watched this Hindi movie and was impressed says Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Xi Jinping during the informal summit at Mamallapuram has said to him that he has watched Hindi film ‘Dangal’ and was impressed. ” This made me very proud of Haryana”, said Prime Minister.

Modi was seeking vote for BJP candidate Babita Phogat. The film Dangal was based on the life of Indian wrestler Babita Phogat and her family. Babita Phogat has joined BJP early this year.