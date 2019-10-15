Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has ended in gain today. The benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended today in green.

The BSE Sensex has settled trading it 38,506.09 registering a gain of 291.62 points or 0.76%. The NSE nifty has settled trading at 11,428.30 registering a gain of 87.15 points or 0.77%.

The top gainers in the market were Vedanta, Mahindra and Mahindra, ONGC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS, ITC, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, Zee Entertainments, Britannia Industries and Hindustan Unilever.

The top losers in the market were Infosys, Bharati Airtel, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, JSW Steel, UPL, Nestle India and Tech Mahindra.