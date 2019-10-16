Ayodhya: ‘Ram temple construction in Ayodhya will begin from Dec 6’,says BJP MP

BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, Sakshi Maharaj said that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin on December 6.

“It is logical that temple construction should begin on the date when the structure was demolished,” Sakshi Maharaj said. RSS and other Hindu activists, has demolished the Babari Mazjid on December 6, 1992.

“This dream is being realized due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” Sakshi Maharaj said in Unnao, his parliamentary constituency.

“The Sunni Waqf Board should accept the fact that Babar was an invader and not their ancestor,” he added.