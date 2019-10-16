Enforcement Directorate arrests former finance minister

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday has arrested former union finance minister P. Chidambaram in the INX media scam case. The veteran Congress leader was arrested inside the Tihar jail.

Earlier on yesterday a Delhi court has allowed the central agency to arrest and interrogate the former minister who is under judicial custody.

Former union finance minister P. Chidamabram is under judicial custody till October 17 in INX media corruption case filed by CBI. The CBI court has has extended his custody on October 3.

CBI has arrested the senior Congress leader on August 21. He was remanded in CBI custody by the court. He was sent to judicial custody on September 5.