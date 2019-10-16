Islamic terrorist killed labourer in Pulwama

The Islamic militants supported by Pakistan has killed a labourer in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier three days before the terrorists had killed a truck driver in Shopian.

It is reported that the Islamic militants now targets labourers working in Kashmir from other states. This is aimed at creating fear among the labourers and thus to disrupt the industry and trade in the valley.

The DGP of Jammu and Kashmir police, Dilbagh Singh informed that the deceased labourer was from Chattisgarh. Identified as Sehti Kumar Singh, the man work in a local brick Lin. he was shot when he was walking through the street with another man. The witnesses said that there were two militants. The police has said that one of the militant is a Pakistan citizen.