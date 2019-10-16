Rajya Sabha MP of Congress resigned; May join BJP

A Rajya Sabha member of the Congress party has resigned from the post. Mp from Karnataka has resigned.

Former IPS former K.C.Ramamurthy has submitted his resignation. Vice-President M. Venkaiyya Naidu who is the chairman of the upper house of Parliament has accepted his resignation.

Sources: Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka KC Ramamurthy has submitted his resignation to the Vice President Secretariat, his resignation has been accepted — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2019

Ramamurthy has also resigned from the primary membership of the Congress. It is reported that he will join BJP. Ramamurthy said that he resigned to stand with the integrity and development of the country. He also made it clear that will join BJP.