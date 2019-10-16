Latest NewsIndia

Rajya Sabha MP of Congress resigned; May join BJP

Oct 16, 2019, 04:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

A Rajya Sabha member of the Congress party has resigned from the post. Mp from Karnataka has resigned.

Former IPS former K.C.Ramamurthy has submitted his resignation. Vice-President M. Venkaiyya Naidu who is the chairman of the upper house of Parliament has accepted his resignation.

Ramamurthy has also resigned from the primary membership of the Congress. It is reported that he will join BJP. Ramamurthy said that he resigned to stand with the integrity and development of the country. He also made it clear that will join BJP.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close