This is What Sourav Ganguly Wants Virat Kohli to Focus On

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly is all set to take over as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India on October 23. This is the man who literally turned Indian cricket when he was given the responsibility of captaincy in 2000 after the team was rocked by issues of match-fixing. He brought youth into the team and many of them went onto win World Cup for India in 2011. When he is at the top of BCCI, hopes are flying high. Dada has now sent a clear message to Indian captain Virat Kohli on where he should be focussing. Ganguly wants Virat to win more ICC tournaments.

“My only thing is that they need to win big tournaments. They are not going to win every time but they have gone through seven tournaments without winning one. They are a much better side than that. That is an area they need to get ready mentally. Talent is enormous. We reached the World Cup semis. That’s an issue which Virat needs to address. It doesn’t happen in the boardroom.”