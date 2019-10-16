Vijay’s ‘Bigil’ bags another record beating a Bollywood movie

Ilayathalapathi Vijay has a huge fanbase in South-India. He is one of the biggest superstars in the Tamil film industry. Now his new film has bagged a new record and by beating a Bollywood movie of Shah Rukh Khan.

The yet to release film starring Vijay ‘Bigil’ directed by Atlee has grabbed the new record. The trailer of the film was released on Saturday. The trailer is currently at number 3 on the trending list.

With 2 million likes, Bigil’s trailer is now India’s most liked trailer, and the fastest to attain that number. The record was earlier held by Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. In almost three days, the trailer has already crossed 29 million views.

Bigil is the most anticipated film of the year. The film is produced by ASG Entertainment at an whopping budget of around Rs 180 crore. Nayanthara plays the female lead. The film also stars Indhuja, Varsha Bollamma, Amritha and Reba Monica John as footballers besides Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Vivek and Yogi Babu.