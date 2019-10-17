Katrina launches ‘Kay’, her own beauty line

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has come out with her own beauty line called Kay by Katrina. The Bollywood diva said she dreamt about the beauty line two years ago.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a sneak-peek of her beauty line on Instagram and captioned the video: It’s finally ready… Arriving October 22, 2019.”The actress, who was last seen on screen in “Bharat” shared a letter. She wrote: “For as long as I can remember, makeup has been an innate part of my journey- from the runway to the big screen, and now I have rendered my love for it to Kay Beauty, my first ever Beauty Brand!”

Katrina added that her beauty line expresses what she believes and it finds a balance between glamour and care with makeup which can be worn comfortably all round the clock.