Man sets colleague’s car on fire for this shocking reason

A 30-year-old expat set his colleague’s car on fire after the latter allegedly caused him to be fired from work, a court has heard Official court documents stated that the Asian man, who had consumed alcohol, found the car in the parking lot and poured petrol over it. He then set it on fire and ran away.The police later arrested the Asian after investigations suggested that he had set fire to his friend’s car when the man was resting at his accommodation.

The man had confessed to police that he torched his friend’s car after drinking alcohol.An eyewitness told prosecutors that the man poured petrol on the car when it was in the parking area and set it ablaze before fleeing the scene.The workers nearby informed the police after seeing the flames.Firefighters arrived and managed to control the blaze before it could spread to other vehicles.Further police investigations showed that the defendant had been fired from his job. He blamed his colleague, who was also the owner of the torched car, for causing his dismissal from work. He decided to set his car on fire in revenge.

Prosecutors charged the man with arson and drinking of alcohol illegally.The Criminal Court of First Instance had earlier sentenced him to six months in jail and fined him Dh10,000 after he was found guilty on both counts.The defendant challenged the ruling, stressing that he was wrongly convicted.His lawyer argued that the eyewitness report was baseless and that his client had confessed under duress.According to the lawyer, one inspection report showed that the scorching heat caused fire to the car.The trial was adjourned until October 27.