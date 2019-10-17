Putin-Erdogan meet likely in Russia amid Syrian offensive

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a working visit to Kremlin amid Turkish offensive against Syrian Kurds.

In a phone call initiated by Turkey, the two leaders emphasized the need to avoid confrontations with the Syrian Army. Putin raised concerns in the call about “terrorists attempting to break free and infiltrate neighboring countries” amid Ankara’s offensive against Kurdish-held areas of northern Syria.

Russia is the main western force now operating in Syria with the withdrawal of US troops two weeks ago, following a Presidential order from Trump.