“Repair all roads by November 15”, orders UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the state Public Works Department (PWD) to ensure that all roads are repaired by November 15.PWD portfolio in UP is currently held by Deputy CM Keshav Prasada Maurya.

At a review meeting held on Thursday night, the chief minister has also asked for an audit of the tenders issued by four departments, including PWD, urban development and irrigation, over the past two years. He said accountability should be fixed and action should be taken if any discrepancies are found.

Yogi Adityanath has directed Principal Secretary PWD to take strict action against officials of the districts where funds were withdrawn without any work being done.

“Get FIRs registered against officers if needed. The patching of roads should not be a formality, but special attention should be paid to quality. Ensure repairs of all village roads also,” he said.

During his tours across the state, the chief minister has been receiving complaints about the extremely poor condition of roads post-monsoon. On Thursday, he was in Varanasi and the people again complained of potholed roads in the Prime Minister’s constituency.

Yogi pointed to the condition of national highways and said no alternative arrangements had been made for traffic where construction is in progress.