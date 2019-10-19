13 killed, 10 missing in dam failure

At least 13 people were killed and 10 were reported missing in gold mine at Siberia in Russia. 14 employees were under treatment.

The tragic incident occurred after a dam failure at the gold mine in the Krasnoyarsk in Siberia on Saturday.

The incident took place as a dam on the Seiba River collapsed on Saturday. The employees were died as the water flooded cabins in which they lived.

As per government authorities around 80 people lived in the area. Rescue and search operations is progressing. The government has also ordered a criminal probe.