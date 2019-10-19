Bhim Army chief, arrested during protest, gets bail

Delhi court Saturday granted bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who was arrested for allegedly rioting and protesting violently over the demolition of a Ravidas temple.

Additional Sessions Judge Neera Bharihoke granted the relief to Azad on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 and a surety of like amount.The court said he shall not hamper the investigation or tamper with evidence.

It said Azad shall not leave the country without the permission of the court. “Since the co-accused persons have been granted bail, so on the ground of parity Chandra Shekhar is admitted on bail,” the court said.

Azad, along with 95 others, was arrested in August on charges including rioting, unlawful assembly, assaulting public servant, damaging public property and causing injury to people after members of the Dalit community protested violently in south Delhi over the demolition of a Ravidas temple.

They were detained from Tughlakabad area after the protest turned violent. Police had to resort to mild baton-charge and fired tear-gas shells to disperse the crowd.