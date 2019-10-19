Big Bazaar fined Rs 23,000 for charging Rs 18 for carry bag

Chandigarh Consumer Forum has levied a penalty of Rs 23,000 on Big Bazaar, one of the largest retail store chain, for asking two of its customers to pay Rs 18 each for carry bags. Out of the said fine amount, Rs 1,500 each will be handed over to the complainants, whereas, Rs 20,000 will be deposited in the “Consumer Legal Aid Account”, reports said.

One of the complaints before the forum was filed by one Santosh Kumari of Sector 15 in Panchkula. She claimed that the cashier of Big Bazaar asked her to pay Rs 18 in addition to the bill for a cloth bag to carry the items. The complainant pointed out that the store had not informed in advance that it would be levying an unprecedented charge for giving a carry bag.