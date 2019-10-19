Government approves Rs. 36 Crore for Anti-Pollution Campaigns

Delhi Cabinet on Saturday approved an expenditure of Rs. 36 crore for carrying out mass awareness campaigns against pollution in the national capital, an official statement said.

While there has been a 25 per cent reduction in pollution in Delhi, the winter months see a major spike in pollution levels, it said. According to the statement, one of the major reasons behind this increase in pollution levels is the stubble burning that takes place in Delhi’s neighbouring states.

One of the challenges faced by any government in such a situation is regarding compliance and citizens’ participation in emergency measures as they often intrude upon the regular lives of people, it said.

“This is the reason why a massive public awareness campaign is necessary, not merely to inform the citizens about the specific modalities, but also to build the confidence of citizens to participate in such measures,” the statement said. “The Cabinet has approved an expenditure of Rs. 36 crore from the Budget of the Directorate of Information and Publicity towards the mass awareness campaigns,” it stated.