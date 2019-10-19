India’s nuclear energy prospects in full swing, 7 reactors under construction, 17 on pipe line,says DAE secretary

DAE Secretary K N Vyas said the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is going for fleet mode construction for future projects with 7 reactors under construction and 17 other on a pipeline.

“Our learning curve was steep and we could ramp up the reactor construction to 22 reactors over the last few decades, the seventh-largest fleet in the world,” Mr. Vyas added. Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh participating in the event said the public myth about Nuclear projects should be changed, and the reactors are a clean source of energy to meet the growing demands of the nation.