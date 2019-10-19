“Neighbouring country” smuggled drugs into India,says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today slammed the “neighbouring” country” for conspiring to push drugs into India to “destroy” the country’s youth and called for tackling the problem of drug abuse with an iron hand.

Without naming anyone, he also hit out at the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and its breakaway Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), alleging that they were fighting over the distribution of “ill-gotten” money, and asked people to defeat those who “looted” Haryana in the October 21 Assembly polls.

Senior INLD leader Abhay Chautala is contesting the upcoming election from Ellenabad in Sirsa, which is considered to be a citadel of the Chautalas.

Addressing a rally in Ellenabad on the last day of poll campaigning, PM Modi asked youngsters to focus on fitness by involving themselves with the “Fit India” movement. “We have to fight against drug abuse collectively. It will destroy not only individuals, but families, the society and the country,” he said.

Without naming Pakistan, the prime minister accused the neighbouring country of pushing drugs into India.

“When our neighbour could not succeed in its nefarious designs by sending terrorists and weapons, it hatched a conspiracy to smuggle drugs into our country to destroy our youth,” he said, while asserting that “we have to deal with the problem of drugs smuggled from the neighbouring country the way we are fighting terrorists”.

“We have to protect our borders, kill terrorists and save the young generation,” PM Modi said.