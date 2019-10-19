Rohit Sharma breaks yet another record in test series

Rohit Sharma slammed his 6th Test century and third of the series against South Africa in the third and final Test match at the JSCA International Sports Complex in Ranchi on Saturday. Rohit got to his century with a six over long-off off Dane Piedt’s bowling in the post-lunch session of Day 1. Rohit, who now has 4 sixes in the innings (before Tea) broke the world record for most sixes by a batsman in a series.

Rohit broke the record of West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer, who had hit 15 sixes against Bangladesh in November 2018. The record for most sixes in a Test series by an Indian belonged Harbhajan Singh who had hit 14 sixes against New Zealand in 2010. Harbhajan had also scored two centuries in two matches to be adjudged Player of the Series for his batting.