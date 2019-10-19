Title of Ajith’s new film with Bonny Kapoor announced

The title of the new film of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is announced. Everybody in the industry knows that Ajith prefers to have his movie names from ‘V’. And the new film also starts with ‘V’. The film is titled as ‘ Valimai’.

The film directed by H.Vinod. Ajith is playing a role of a police officer in the film. Bollywood producer Bonny Kapoor will produce the film. This will be his second production with Ajith in the lead. Earlier this year they had teamed up for ‘Nerkonda parvai’, the remake of Bollywood film ‘Pink’.

Ever since the title announcement, #Valimai has taken over Social Media.. Trending World-wide.. Tweets nearing 2 Million.. Jus #Thala #Ajith Fan things.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 19, 2019

As per industry tracker Ramesh Bala, the pre-interval sequence of Nerkonda Paarvai was the teaser of Valimai.