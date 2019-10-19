Union home minister Amit Shah’s chopper makes emergency landing in Nashik

BJP National President and Indian home minister Amit Shah’s helicopter made an emergency landing on Saturday as he was en route to address an election rally at Akole-Ahmed Nagar.

The Union Home Minister was scheduled to address a rally in Ahmednagar district on the last day of campaigning for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly polls. Meeting bad weather pilot decided to land the craft at Ozar airport, Nashik at 2:25 pm. “After a delay of 40 minutes the chopper took off to Ahmed Nagar” an official was quoted as saying.

Several parts of Maharashtra have been facing rains since Friday. Nationalist Congress Party chief (NCP) Sharad Pawar on Friday braved rainfall to address a public rally in Satara where the party is also contesting the Lok Sabha by-poll.