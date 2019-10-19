University fines student Rs 20,000 for eating in hostel mess

The Lucknow University (LU) has imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 for a student for having a meal from the central mess without paying. The university has imposed fine on Ayush Singh a BA second year student.

The student was asked to submit an affidavit on Rs 100 stamp paper declaring that he will not eat in the central mess without making payment.

As per rules, only hostelers are allowed to take meals in the central mess on monthly payment basis. Ayush Singh, is a day scholar. For two months, he had meal by writing name of different students and had meal without paying money.

Proctor, Prof Vinod Kumar Singh has issued the notice asking him to pay Rs.20,000. But students in the University are protesting against the decision. They hold that he had taken food out of hungry and not take away anything from university.