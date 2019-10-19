Virat Kohli might be given rest for the upcoming T-20 series against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli might be given time to rest after the ongoing test series against South Africa. Team India will face Bangladesh in short format T-20 matches to be held in the home ground after the Test series.

The last time Indian skipper was given rest was during the last two T 20 matches against New Zea Land. After that short rest, Kohli went on to play the ODI series against Australia, IPL, World cup, West Indies tour and the now ongoing South African test series.

India-Bangladesh T-20, scheduled on November 3 could be a resting time for the Indian captain. Rohit Sharma is expected to lead the team in Kohli’s absence.