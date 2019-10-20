“Instead of Savarkar, Bharat Ratna should be conferred to Shivakumar Swamiji”,says Sidharamaiah

Former Karnataka CM Sidharamaiah catching up with the row of conferring Bharat Ratna to Savarkar, triggered as an election manifesto of BJP in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections said that instead of Savarkar, Bharat Ratna should be awarded to the Lingaayat seer Shivakumar Swamiji, who passed away in January this year.

Speaking to reporters here on Mysuru Sidharamaiah opinioned that the instead of Savarkar, Bharat Ratna should be conferred on Shivakumar Swamiji. He also reiterated that Savarkar was one of the accused in the Mahatma Gandhi assassination case.

The Lingayat seer Shivakumar Swamiji, who earned the title of ‘walking God’, was a philanthropist, educator, and humanitarian. His personality and his works were revered worldwide.