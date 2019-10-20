PM Narendra Modi shares time with Shah Rukh,Amir,Kangna, Sonam and Ekta Kapoor

Sharing time with Bollywood celestials Shah Rukh, Amir, Ekta, Sonam, Kangna among others Prime Minister Modi opened up about his plans for hosting an international entertainment conclave. He also took feedbacks from the stars for celebrating the 150th birth anniversary year of father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Bollywood divas Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kangna Ranaut, Jacqueline Fernandez and directors Raj Kumar Hirani, Raj Kumar Santhoshi, Aswini Atther Tiwari were present at the occasion. Producers Ekta Kapoor and Boney Kapoor were also present.