IAF successfully test-fires BrahMos Surface to Surface Missile : Watch Video

Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully fired two BrahMos surface to surface missiles at Trak Island in Andaman and Nicobar group of islands on October 21 and October 22. The dual firing has been done as a part of routine operational training. The test-firing was successful as the twin firings directly hit the targets which were 300 km away with pinpoint accuracy.

