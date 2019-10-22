J&K : Pakistan violates ceasefire again, several injured

Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Balakot sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch. Two civilians were injured in the incident, according to reports. This came just a day after Pakistani forces violated ceasefire in Qasba, Kerni sectors of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Sunday, six to ten Pakistan Army personnel were killed and three terror camps destroyed in a retaliatory action, killed two soldiers and a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district by the Indian Army opposite the Tangdhar and Keran sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. Two soldiers and a civilian were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district in Pakistan’s firing.

In the last one-month, repeated infiltration attempts were made from the Gurez, Keran, Machil, Uri sectors and south of Pir Panjal, General Bipin Rawat said, adding that Pakistani soldiers were resorting to ceasefire violation to provide support to the infiltration bids by terrorists.