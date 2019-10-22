No Banners for Bigil ; Vijay’s fans install 12 CCTV cameras at girls school

In a bid to promote the wellbeing of girl children and the society at large, fans of actor Vijay on Tuesday (October 22) donated money to set up 12 Closed Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV) and monitors at Meenakshipuram in Tirunelveli.

The CCTV was installed at the Meenakshipuram Girls Higher Secondary School and the surrounding areas.Tirunelveli District Commissioner of Police Arjun Saravanan inaugurated the facility today and said the actor’s fans have set an example for fans all over the state.

“Fan club members of actor Vijay visited me a few days ago. Instead of erecting flex banners and posters the fan club wanted to responsibly celebrate the release of Bigil movie. After hearing the suggestions of the police department they have come forward to donate money in setting up of the CCTV cameras and monitor” he said in a Facebook post.