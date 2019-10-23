Modi Govt set to install world’s largest facial recognition system to track and nab criminals

Modi Govt is all set to install the world’s largest facial recognition system to track and nab criminals in 20 days. India had asked IT companies across the world to send their proposals to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) in New Delhi. The NCRB asked for the bids in July. The winner of the bids will be announced on November 8, and will provide the National Automated Facial Recognition System (AFRS) to the country. NCRB said, “This is an effort in the direction of modernizing the police force, information gathering, criminal identification, verification and its dissemination among various police organizations and units across the country.”

According to the 172-page document published by the NCRB, the system will match images from India’s growing network of CCTV cameras against a database of mug-shots of criminals, images collected by various government agencies including passport photos. It will allow the government to criterea robust system for identifying criminals, missing children /persons, unidentified dead bodies and unknown traced children/persons all over the country. In the trial of four days, the Delhi Police identified almost 3,000 missing children.

The state police will be able to juxtapose the suspect with the hotlist of criminals with the help of the software. As of now, leading face recognition softwares in the worldare Face Recognition and Face Detection by Lambda Labs, Amazon Recognition, Microsoft Face API; Google Cloud Vision and IBM Watson Visual Recognition, among others.