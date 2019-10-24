Bollywood seductress Mallika Sherawat divorced her husband to pursue a movie carrier,Was doing this job before becoming heroin

The Bollywood’s enchantress Mallika Sherawat has turned 43 today. Mallika entered Bollywood with her smoking film ‘Khwaish’ at 2003 which created a genre of its own in Bollywood featuring 17 wet hot lip locks. She now has become an international star working with Jackie Chan and other top Hollywood stars.

On her Birthday we will share some fun facts about Mallika, whose real name is Reema Lamba. She adopted the screen name of Mallika Sherawat at the time of her Bollywood debut.She had made screen presence in Hindi, Hollywood as well as Chinese films. Mallika once was revered the sex symbol of the Bollywood industry and went on to act many love films together with some comedy films. Her on-screen hero was Imran Hashmi who at that time was known as serial kisser – for doing long sizzling lip locks with Mallika Sherawat. Mallika’s first movie debut was Khwaish but she earned fame with the crime thriller ‘Murder’. Double dhamaal, Pyar ke side effects,Aapka suroor were her comedy films.

Mallika worked as aa air hostess after completing her studies.There she met and married a pilot Karan Singh Gill. But pilot Karan Singh could not fly high enough with Mallika’s even higher hopes and their marriage ended up in divorce within one year.She settled in Mumbai from Haryana with ambitions of seeking a Bollywood carrier.According to some sources Mallika even had a son with Karan Singh which she hides from media. Her family was against her decision to enter Bollywood but later accepted her decision after her sparkling success. Before acting in movies she starred in some ad films together with Amitabh Bachan And Shahrukh Khan.

Now Mallika is out of showbiz for some time and is said to date French business tycoon, Cyril Oxenfenz.They met in Paris during one of her escapades and soon Cyril was swept off the feat by Mallika. The romantic frenchman gifted her a Lambourgney this Valentine’s day and had reportedly tied the knot secrtely in Paris.