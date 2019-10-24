Man arrested for molesting four-year-old girl at bus terminal

A four-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a man at a bus terminal on Tuesday in Madurai. The accused has been identified as S Senthil. Senthil is a resident of Arapalayam and he works as a daily wage labourer. The incident took place at Arapalayam bus terminal.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The minor and her mother were returning from Andipatti after attending a relative’s funeral. The minor and her mother are residents of Thiruppalai.