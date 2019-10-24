Sunny Leone and Nazwazuddin Siddiqui’s new Item song ‘Battiyan Bujhaado’ released, Watch the hot number here

American-Indian beauty Sunny Leone grooves to this new item number song titled ‘Battiyan Bujhaado’- a song from Motichoor Chaknachoor starring Nazwazuddin Siddiqui. Sunny Leone is making a guest appearance in the movie only to pep up the movie with her item song together with Siddiqui who can be seen trying to catch up with her mesmerizing waist rhythms.

Written by Kumaar, the song has been composed by Ramji Gulati who has also crooned the number alongside Jyotica Tangri. The video opens with Nawazuddin getting ready and he soon reaches the party where Sunny Leone is dancing seductively to the tunes of the Battiyan Bujhaado. The song gives an overall retro feel.