Asaduddin Owaisi comments on Haryana election,”You cannot win on Modi’s popularity every time”

Commenting on BJP’s lagging performance in Haryana by-polls, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi commented that Modi’s popularity will not come to BJP’s rescue each and every time.

Owaisi termed the Haryana elections as a ‘wake-up’ call for BJP and pinpointed the 12 to 15 campaign rallies addressed by Modi himself did not save BJP in the polls.AIMIM’s candidate, meanwhile, Qamrul Hoda won the Kishanganj seat in the Bihar assembly by-polls, beating BJP’s Sweety Singh by a margin of 10, 204 votes.

“It is a wake-up call for BJP, you cannot win on Prime Minister Modi’s popularity every time. Despite the fact that the Prime Minister conducted 12-15 rallies in Haryana, they did not get the expected results. So things are changing,” Owaisi said. Owaisi also urged BJP to stop the politics of polarisation and focus on saving the sinking economy and rural distress. He said the NCP had performed well in Maharashtra and Congress was not doing sufficient effort to bring public distress as election manifestos.