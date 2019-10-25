Bollywood superstar to team up with Mohanlal

It is rumored that Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt will soon team up with Mohanlal.

The rumor got ignited after Mohanlal shared a picture of him with Sanjay Dutt on social media. Earlier on yesterday Mohanlal has shared a picture with Sanjay Dutt. ” Big Brother with Munna Bhai @duttsanjay”, Mohanlal captioned the photo on Instagram.

It is reported that Sanjay Dutt will play the main antagonist in the sequel of Lucifer. Titled “Empurran’, the film will start rolling on next year.