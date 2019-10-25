‘Have no plans of supporting BJP’: JJP leader

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala has made it clear that his party will support BJP in Haryana to form a government.

The JJP has won 10 seats in the Haryana elections.The JJP will play a key role in the state assembly as the ruling BJP and opposition party Congress has not gained simple majority in the assembly.

In Haryana the ruling BJP has become the single largest party with 40 seats. But they are six short of the halfway mark needed to form the government.

The Congress has won 31 seats. Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)has 10 seats. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) won a seat each, with Independent candidates winning seven.