Imran Khan issues orders to keep Maryam Nawaz with father in hospital

Pakistan PM Imran Khan issued a special order today to allow Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of the former PM Nawaz Sherief to stay with her father at a leading hospital in Islamabad.

Maryam Nawaz 42 , The vice-President of Pakistan Muslim League, the President of which is her father Nawaz Sherief was rushed to the hospital earlier as she experienced breathlessness. She was admitted to VVIP II the room adjacent to her father who is being treated in VVIP I. After conducting some tests she was shifted back to jail. Maryam was sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand last month by an accountability court in a money laundering case. Her remand was further extended by two more days on Wednesday.

The Pak government faced allegations on the move to quickly shift Maryam back to jail is to give an impact on Nawaz’s mental strain. The health condition of Sharif, 69, who was admitted to the hospital on Monday from the Kot Lakhpat jail, deteriorated with life-threateningly low blood platelet count. Nawaz is suffering an autoimmune disease that attacks his own blood platelets. He is serving a seven-year jail term in Al Azizia steel mills case since December 24, 2018.

Imran Khan gave Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and directed him to make arrangements for Maryam’s stay with her father at the hospital.