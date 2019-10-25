Katrina kaif, Nayanthara and Saina Nehwal to team up

South-Indian actress Nayanthara has come extending her support for Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif. Both Katrina and Nayanthara has shared screen space for the first time. But this is not for any film but for a campaign.

Katrina Kaif has recently launched her beauty brand. The brand has been named ‘Kay by Katrina’. A promotional video of the brand has been released on Tuesday.

Many celebrities has acted in the promotional video. Badminton player Saina Nehwal, rapper Raja Kumari, Nayanthara, You Tuber Kapila and many others has acted in the video.

Kaif has thanked Nayanthara to be part of the promotion. ” A big big thank you to the gorgeous South Superstar #Nayanthara for coming down to Mumbai in between her hectic schedule to be a part of the Kay Beauty campaign . So generous and gracious. forever grateful”, Kaif captioned the video.

Katrina Kaif has shared video on her social media handle. ” Presenting @kaybykatrina to all of you. It’s truly a dream which has come into existence so beautifully. Thank you to my entire team, Nykaa, Falguni Nayar, Reena Chhabra and everyone for helping me achieve this..so much love to all of you from the bottom of my heart..? lastly..always remember, be authentic, be real, be yourself…because #ItsKayToBeYou.”, she captioned the video posted on Instagram.