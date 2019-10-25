Samsung issues software update

Samsung Electronics Company has issued a software update for its Galaxy S10 and Note 10 smartphones. Samsung has released a software patch to fix a bug in the ultrasound-based fingerprint scanner on Galaxy S10 and Note 10 smartphones.

Earlier it has been discovered by some of the users that anyone’s fingerprint could unlock S10 and Note 10 series devices covered with a silicone-based screen.This has raised security issues over the latest smartphones.

The South Korean phone maker advised S10 and Note 10 users who use silicon covers to remove the protective case, delete all previous fingerprints and register new ones.

Users should make sure when scanning their fingerprint to fully scan all portions of it, including the center and corners, to raise accuracy of the system’s recognition rate, the firm said.

Not only Samsung but also many other companies are also faced with an issue in its bio metrics authentication system. US tech giant Google has also been faced with security issues after the Pixel 4’s new Face Unlock feature was discovered to work even when an owner’s eyes are closed.