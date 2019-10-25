Superstar and his family to give a ‘special gift’ for Diwali

Mahesh Babu, the Telugu superstar has got a special gift for all his fans on this Diwali.

An ad film featuring Mahesh Babu along with his wife Namrata and children Gautam, Sitara will be aired all over. This is the first time the entire family of Superstar is featuring in a commercial. The short video looks perfect, presents Mahesh in a different look .

Mahesh narrates the importance of having a happy family. The final frame of the entire Mahesh Babu’s family is a feast for the eyes of everyone.