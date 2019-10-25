Vote for BJP even if candidates are criminals or handicapped, says MP Nishikant Dubey

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey told voters to support candidates of his party even if they are criminals, the Hindustan Times reported on Friday. The minister also said that voters should support “handicapped” BJP candidates as well.

“I want to request you all that whoever the BJP fields, be it a handicap, thief, dacoit or a naughty man, we must support that candidate,” Dubey told BJP workers in Deoghar district’s Jamtara city on Wednesday. “We should have faith in the decision of national [BJP] president Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Raghubar Das.”

He later defended his statement and claimed he was speaking metaphorically. “I told the party workers that even if they personally feel that the candidates are handicaps or criminals, it was their duty to support them, as our national president Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister, Raghubar Das always chose good people to contest elections,” Dubey said.