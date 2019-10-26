1st day collection report: ‘Bigil’ takes a huge start in Kerala

The Tamil film ‘Bigil’ starring Vijay has take huge start in Kerala. The first day collection report of the film has been released.

In the first day in Kerala there has been around 1400 shows has been played in the state. This includes 300 fans show and 150 extra shows.

The film has has grabbed around 4.80 crore rupees from Kerala. By bagging this huge collection the film has been placed at 6th position in opening day collection.

Bigil is made in a huge budget of Rs.180 crore and the film has earned Rs.45 crore even before its release.

‘Bigil’, is directed by Atlee. The film has Vijay and Nayanthara in the lead role is sports action thriller. The Vijay-Atlee combo has earlier given two back to back blockbusters – Theri and Mersal-.